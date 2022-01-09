For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.
21-102664 — Southern Hills Tower Southern Hills Tower, 2431 E. 61st St., unit 170, alteration, $220,709.
21-103812 — Kingspointe Village, 5982 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $2,421,456.
21-097581 — Shops at St. James, 10125 E. 81st St., shell building, $1,152,093.
21-106911 — Two Warren Place, 6120 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $1,474,160.
21-106831 — Tokyo Garden, 101 E. Second St., alteration-priority, $213,519.
21-103815 — HMRD, LLC, 6516 E. 12th St., alteration, $56,587.
21-097089 — WMG Holdings LLC, 6310 E. 13th St., alteration, $4,385,643.
21-105752 — Frasier, Frasier & Hickman LLP, 1700 S. Southwest Boulevard, alteration, $895,900.