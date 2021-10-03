For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.
21-093972 — Ridge Cantina, 9999 S. Mingo Road, alteration, $200,000.
21-099135 — Utica Square Shopping, 1876 S. Utica Ave., addition, $1,000,000.
21-085804 — Saint Francis Cancer Center, 11212 E. 48th St. S., addition, $3,500,000.
20-078574 — Oral Roberts University Welcome Center, 4909 S. Yale Ave. E., alteration, $200,000
20-077721 — River West CNI Phase 3 FEMA Shelter, 2260 S. Jackson Ave. W., new, $829,290.
21-095568 — QuikTrip, 4795 S. Yale Ave. E., alteration, $80,000.
21-098957 — Williamina, 1207 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $87,627.
20-065366 — Eastland Village Apartments, 3345 S. 145th Ave. E., new multi-family, $2,408,800.
19-021802 — Unidos Pharmacy, 11240 E. 17th Place., new, $250,000.
21-083008 — WPX headquarters, 222 N. Detroit Ave., alteration, $3,500,000.
20-065364 — Eastland Village Apartments, 14746 E. 33rd St., new multi-family, $2,155,600.
21-086546 — R.C. Parker LLC, 1412 E. Second St., new, $250,000.
20-088752 — Bob Hurley RV, 2002 W. Skelly Dr., new, $1,000,000.
21-098416 — St. John Hospital Chapman Tower, 1923 S. Utica Ave., alteration, $566,284.
21-096256 — Tulsa Theater, 105 W. Reconciliation Way, alteration, $705,500.
21-096254 — Central High School, 3101 W. Edison St., 1412 E. Second St., accessory structure, $395,000.
21-088075 — World Travel, 110 S. Hartford Ave., alteration, $1,000,000.
21-095864 — OneOK Plaza, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration priority, $420,000.
21-088329 — Dental Depot 2145 S. Sheridan Road, addition, $1,000,000.