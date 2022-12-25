For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-131989 — Tulsa Honor Academy, 1421 S. Sheridan Road, alteration (renovation of basement shell space of existing building for library reading room functions), $1,522,908.

22-134774 — Verizon Wireless, 7835 E. 106th St., telecommunications and broadcast tower (remove and replace antennas and related equipment on existing telecommunications cell tower), $51,453.

22-124757 — Tulsa Classical Academy, 9815 S. Sheridan Road, new (new charter school, serving between 600-800 students), $8,006,231.

22-130006 — Williams Tower, 101 E. Second St., alteration (interior renovation on the 720 level of existing restroom operated by building owner. Removal of one water closet male and female to convert one stall to an ADA sized stall), $122,189.

22-127470 — Tulsa Public Schools Webster High School-Building D, 7450 E. 46th Place, addition, (teaching greenhouse addition), $439,541.

22-124993 — Tulsa Public Schools Webster High School-Building D, 1919 W. 40th St., addition (teaching greenhouse addition), $1,069,015.

Featured video: