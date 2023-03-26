City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

23-139865 — Quick N Clean, 4252 S. Peoria Ave., accessory (car wash canopy/awnings), $1,472,929.

23-139696 — veterinary clinic, 8040 S. Sheridan Road, alteration (exterior door/window), $1,358,184.

23-139526 — no entity listed, 1509 S. Lewis Ave., addendum (interior remodel), $87,696.

23-138210 — 2020 Eyecare, 5119 E. 81st St., alteration, $265,023.

23-141088 — Washataka Office, 4415 S. Harvard Ave., Unit 120, alteration (tenant improvement), $120,767.

22-123763 — Borg Compressed Steel, 1032 S. Lewis Ave., accessory (permanent scale house replacement), $138,147.

23-140371 — Marco’s Pizza, 8013 S. Sheridan Road, Unit B, alteration (tenant improvement), $347,260.

23-142302 — Two Memorial, 8023 E. 63rd Place, Unit 255, alteration, $1,277,896.

23-140577 — Dollar General, 6342 E. Admiral Place, alteration (convert existing CVS), $1,576,889.

22-133936 — no entity listed, 6130 E. 81st St., addendum, $776,649.

23-141049 — Utica Square, 1828 Utica Square, alteration (tenant improvement), $158,088.

23-142824 — Wendy’s, 4834 S. Memorial Drive, addendum, $357,228.

23-141824 — cellphone retail store, 3866 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $229,178.

22-134638 — Woodward Oral Surgery Office, 4617 E. 91st St., alteration, $639,852.

23-138419 — NorthEnd/TrueCore, 6120 S. Yale Ave., Unit 1200, alteration, $745,678.

22-135062 — St. Francis Laureate Psychiatric Clinic & Hospital, 6655 S. Yale Ave., alteration (exterior basketball court, art therapy, exercise room), $734,638.

22-116946 — Oklahoma Distilling Co., 1726 E. Seventh St., alteration, $460,023.

22-133084 — Restaurant Depot, 4538 S. Sheridan Road, new (wholesale market), $5,683,472.

22-131543 — Disciples Village, 9014 E. 31st St., addition (storm shelter), $254,037.

22-128158 — Beautiful Smiles, 6716 E. Pine St., new (dental clinic), $712,456.

23-140007 — Indios Verdes Restaurant, 12560 E. 21st St., alteration, $167,877.