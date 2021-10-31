 Skip to main content
For the record: Commercial building permits
City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.

21-083791 — Fellowship Congregational Church, 2900 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $230,000.

21-087305 — Heritage Veterinary, 7918 E. 40th St., alteration, $247,000.

21-096841 — QuikTrip No. 0056, 9621 E. Pine St., alteration, $90,000.

21-096695 — Pan Asian, 10001 E. 71st. St., alteration, $903,800.

21-089839 — Dog Dish, 2803 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $250,000.

21-087786 — Gitwit, 305 E. Archer St., alteration, $300,000.

21-098394 — Noche/Vast Building, 110 N. Elgin Ave., alteration, $600,000.

21-096828 — QuikTrip No. 0019, 8105 E. 21st St., alteration, $90,000.

21-098450 — Stone Ritter Endodontic Center, 2250 E. 49th St., new, $450,000.

21-098850 — Natalie Medical Building, 6475 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $225,000.

21-096538 — Christian Church, 7807 E. 76th St., alteration, $315,000.

