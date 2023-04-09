City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-131147 — Cannabis Jack’s, 5802 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $64,606.

23-142009 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., Unit D9, alteration (interior buildout), $135,319.

22-129802 — Morgan Stanley, 2200 S. Utica Place, Unit 300, alteration (interior renovation), $4,852,087.

20-062456 — R.W. Holland LLC, 5004 S. 101st East Ave., new (office space), $1,014,947.

23-137464 — Stuart Apartments (Seven Oaks), 13818 E. 51st St., new (multifamily apartment building), $1,426,689.

23-137462 — Stuart Apartments (Seven Oaks), 13818 E. 51st St., new (multifamily apartment building), $1,426,689.

23-137463 — Stuart Apartments (Seven Oaks), 13818 E. 51st St., new (multifamily apartment building), $1,426,689.

23-139572 — no entity listed, 1016 W. 41st St., (parking for commercial trucks to connect with loading yard), $3,431,259.

23-137466 — Stuart Apartments (Seven Oaks), 13818 E. 51st St., new (multifamily apartment building), $1,426,689.

23-140789 — Boulder Plaza Lofty Enterprises dba Brut Hote, 1840 S. Boulder Ave., Unit 101, new (pavilion with bathroom), $113,705.

23-138562 — Alert Plumbing, 3975 S. Sheridan Road, addition (metal building), $131,147.

23-142587 — Creative Play, 6333 E. 120th Court, Unit D, alteration (children’s play center), $261,090.

23-136589 — Tulsa Promenade Twin Ice, 4143 S. Yale Ave., alteration (renovation of former Macy’s), $25,756,990.

23-142645 — Print Shop, 1746 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (replace windows and door), $245,118.