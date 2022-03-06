For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-111297 — Prosperity Center unit 540, 6846 S. Canton Ave., alteration-priority, $451,502.

22-107892 — Westlake Ace Hardware, 3948 S. Peoria Ave., alteration (interior and exterior remodel), $4,858,173.

21-099751 — Moore Vision, 6007 S. Mingo Road, alteration (building walls for exam rooms and offices), $265,022.

22-108193 — Cura Office Complex, 6130 E. 81st St., alteration (adding additional walls for additional exam rooms on lower level. Separate area on east end of building on first and second level proposed removal of wall and door to open east end entry and create open stairway), $902,012.

21-087939 — Chi Omega Sorority, 3100 E. Fifth Place, alteration (bathroom and bedroom remodel), $57,000.

22-108904 — no business listed, 824 S. Detroit Ave., fence (screen fence around equipment yard), $165,669.

22-109282 — 918 Buds No. 3, 1208 N. Mingo Road, alteration, $311,808.

22-108724 — Baltimore Apartments, 1741 S. Baltimore Ave., alteration (remove existing guardrails and provide new; remove existing stairs and provide new; handrail for existing concrete stairs on east side of property; new concrete landing and wall at west stairs; remove existing columns and provide new structure at roof), $485,128.

22-110230 — QuikTrip No. 1, 4970 S. Peoria Ave., alteration (layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $175,392.

22-110238 — QuikTrip No. 4, 7950 E. 41st St., alteration (layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $175,392.

22-110249 — QuikTrip No. 31, 5116 S. Sheridan Road, alteration (layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $175,392.

22-110251 — QuikTrip No. 58, 1513 N. Peoria Ave., alteration (layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $175,392.

22-110246 —QuikTrip No. 10, 7520 E. 61st St., alteration (layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $175,392.

22-110240 — QuikTrip No. 8, 7878 E. Admiral Place, alteration (layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $175,392.

21-105071 — Cava unit 20, 10005 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (remodel existing A-2 restaurant space for new A-2 restaurant. Exterior modifications limited to refresh paint and signage. Signage by signage vendor under separate permit. No change of use.), $467,766.

22-110256 — QuikTrip No. 90, 1022 S. Utica Ave., alteration (layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $175,392.

22-110259 — QuikTrip No. 97, 10028 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $175,392.

22-110263 — QuikTrip No. 107, 807 W. 71st St., alteration (layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $175,392.

22-110243 — QuikTrip No. 9, 1617 W. 51st St., alteration (layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $175,392.

22-110248 — QuikTrip No. 15, 1509 S. Lewis Ave., alteration (layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $175,392.

22-107602 — Navy Blue Narwhal LLC, 1324 W. 41st St., alteration (build out of warehouse area into marijuana processing) $554,158.

