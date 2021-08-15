For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits have again become available after being suspended following a ransomware attack on city computers.

Permits here are those released by the city last week, but city officials said there remains a substantial backlog.

Permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.

21-093214 — Swep, 12122 E. 55th St., alteration, $75,000.

21-085223 — Kennedy building, 321 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $250,000.

21-081346 — Practical Products Corporation, 4323 S. Elwood Ave., new, $600,000.

21-092915 — OneOK 3rd floor west, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $200,000.