For the record: Commercial building permits
City commercial building permits have again become available after being suspended following a ransomware attack on city computers.

Permits here are those released by the city last week, but city officials said there remains a substantial backlog.

Permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.

21-093214 Swep, 12122 E. 55th St., alteration, $75,000.

21-085223 Kennedy building, 321 S. Boston Ave., alteration, $250,000.

21-081346 Practical Products Corporation, 4323 S. Elwood Ave., new, $600,000.

21-092915 OneOK 3rd floor west, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $200,000.

21-079686 McElroy Manufacturing, Inc., 833 N. Fulton Ave., addition, $550,000.

21-093437 Petro Source, 3211 S. Lakewood Ave., alteration, $450,000.

21-082543 Advance Auto Parts, 6714 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $250,000.

21-092230 2R Green, 7315 E. Seminole St., alteration, $80,000.

21-090065 TTCU Federal Credit Union, 9815 E. 81st St., alteration, $2,500,000.

