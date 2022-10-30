For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-127895 — 2314 E. Admiral Event Center, 2314 E. Admiral Blvd., alteration (remodeling tenant space to accommodate a change of use to a small event space), $494,548.

22-131460 — 2021 Lewis Center Suite 720, 2021 S. Lewis Ave., alteration-priority, $97,460.

22-113388 — Peoria Quads, 2423 N. Peoria Ave., new multifamily, $435,249.

22-127949 — Supply One, 5535 S. 129th East Ave., Unit A, alteration, $13,830,541.

22-BLDC-129531 — no entity listed, 2219 E. 11th St., addendum (roof truss), $13,195,418.

22-122714 — Jazz Foundation LLC, 5 S. Boston Ave., alteration (interior renovation of upper level and construction of a loading dock with freight elevator), $1,929,190.

22-128709 — Grand Addiction Recovery Center, 6333 E. Skelly Drive, alteration (renovate existing abandoned elevator shaft to accept accept new elevator cab and equipment), $227,356.

22-116887 — Church’s Chicken, 3036 S. Garnett Road, new (new Church’s Chicken restaurant), $232,371.

22-119243 — River West Phase 6 Apartments building V, 2211 Southwest Blvd., Unit 7A, new multifamily, $4,085,901.

21-104701 — The Exchange at Sinclair, 6 E. Fifth St., alteration (remodel of new 64-unit apartment complex), $12,549,287.

22-124628 — The Child Abuse Network, 2815 S. Sheridan Road, addition (interior renovation and addition of entry structures to an existing single story and steel frame building), $4,250,284.

22-129086 — OneOk Airport Hanger, 3515 N. Sheridan Road, alteration (remodel of existing hanger to add restrooms, conference rooms, break room and shop area), $1,337,873.

22-119246 — River West Phase 6 Apartments, 2211 S. Southwest Blvd., Unit 8A, new multifamily, $3,041,165.

22-119242 — River West Phase 6 Apartments, 2211 S. Southwest Blvd., Unit 6A, new multifamily, $2,751,113.