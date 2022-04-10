 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

For the record: Commercial building permits

  • 0
Building permits stock image
Tulsa World file

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-107922 — Tulsa Hyundai, 9777 S. Memorial Drive, parking lot and site work for two buildings, $6,306,367.

22-107936 — Tulsa Hyundai, 9777 S. Memorial Drive, addition (addition to existing building), $3,741,912.

22-111197 — Tulsa Community College, 909 S. Boston Ave., alteration (exterior canopy alteration with landscape modifications and updated exterior building signage), $667,828.

22-112208 — Kingdom Keys Ministries, 8720 E. 61st St., alteration (renovation of portion of existing building to house a day care center), $1,327,945.

People are also reading…

22-111586 — Rolls Royce Dispensary, 7509 E. 11th St., alteration, $68,208.

22-107658 — Engles Addition, 9901 E. 47th St., addition, (new pre-engineered steel building), $303,008.

21-105933 — Tulsa Public Schools-Booker T. Washington High School, 1514 E. Zion St., new (new tennis courts, bleachers and 10-foot chain link fence), $1,064,256.

22-107574 — Tulsa Public Schools-Booker T. Washington High School, 1514 E. Zion St., new parking lot, $2,534,785.

22-107561 — Tulsa Public Schools-Booker T. Washington High School, 1514 E. Zion St., alteration (east stadium locker room renovation) $598,461.

22-114650 — WPX Building, 222 N. Detroit Ave., alteration (modification to layout of level 1 maintenance office to function as temporary leasing center), $231,370.

22-109392 — WPX Building, 222 N. Detroit Ave., alteration (Crowe & Dunlevy-WPX Building office/sixth floor) $6,648,673.

22-109235 — Tulsa Elks Lodge No. 946, 5335 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (remodel of existing bar), $766,496.

22-109493 — Cookie Mama, 6545 E. 91st St., Unit 103, alteration (build out for cookie bakery), $161,790.

21-105964 — River West CNI Phase 5 Apartments, 1126 W. 21st St., Unit 2A, new multi-family, (multi-family apartments), $2,659,325.

22-111108 — Pregis, 10757 E. Ute St., alteration-priority, $1,308,014.

21-105967 — River West CNI Phase 5 Apartments, 1126 W. 21st St., Unit 3A, new multi-family (multi-family apartments), $1,450,945.

21-105974 — River West CNI Phase 5 Apartments, 1126 W. 21st St., Unit 5A, new multi-family (multi-family apartments), $2,366,881.

21-105961 — River West CNI Phase 5 Apartments, 1126 W. 21st St., Unit 1A, new multi-family (multi-family apartments), $1,856,244.

21-105971 — River West CNI Phase 5 Apartments, 1126 W. 21st St., Unit 4A, new multi-family (multi-family apartments), $1,359,727.

22-109565 — no business listed, 1019 S. Quincy Ave., addendum, (renovation of existing building), $872,893.

22-113637 — Saint Francis, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $970,230.

22-110781 — John 3:16 Mission Men’s Center, 575 N. 39th West Ave., alteration (renovation of existing building and addition of new restroom), $6,587,492.

21-107194 — Connisseur Cannabis, 7033 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (dispensary), $313,869.

22-109961 — Echo Park-Tulsa, 4640 S. Memorial Drive, addition (renovation of an existing building), $449,356.

22-112808 — Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center, 3027 S. New Haven Ave., alteration (fifth and sixth floors), $262,496.

21-089362 — no business listed, 1401 W. Charles Page Blvd., addendum, $225,000.

22-110919 — Nitty Gritty Gas, 508 E. 56th St. North, alteration (dispensary) $128,133.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

DHL Plane Skids Off Runway, Splits in Two

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert