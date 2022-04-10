For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-107922 — Tulsa Hyundai, 9777 S. Memorial Drive, parking lot and site work for two buildings, $6,306,367.

22-107936 — Tulsa Hyundai, 9777 S. Memorial Drive, addition (addition to existing building), $3,741,912.

22-111197 — Tulsa Community College, 909 S. Boston Ave., alteration (exterior canopy alteration with landscape modifications and updated exterior building signage), $667,828.

22-112208 — Kingdom Keys Ministries, 8720 E. 61st St., alteration (renovation of portion of existing building to house a day care center), $1,327,945.

22-111586 — Rolls Royce Dispensary, 7509 E. 11th St., alteration, $68,208.

22-107658 — Engles Addition, 9901 E. 47th St., addition, (new pre-engineered steel building), $303,008.

21-105933 — Tulsa Public Schools-Booker T. Washington High School, 1514 E. Zion St., new (new tennis courts, bleachers and 10-foot chain link fence), $1,064,256.

22-107574 — Tulsa Public Schools-Booker T. Washington High School, 1514 E. Zion St., new parking lot, $2,534,785.

22-107561 — Tulsa Public Schools-Booker T. Washington High School, 1514 E. Zion St., alteration (east stadium locker room renovation) $598,461.

22-114650 — WPX Building, 222 N. Detroit Ave., alteration (modification to layout of level 1 maintenance office to function as temporary leasing center), $231,370.

22-109392 — WPX Building, 222 N. Detroit Ave., alteration (Crowe & Dunlevy-WPX Building office/sixth floor) $6,648,673.

22-109235 — Tulsa Elks Lodge No. 946, 5335 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (remodel of existing bar), $766,496.

22-109493 — Cookie Mama, 6545 E. 91st St., Unit 103, alteration (build out for cookie bakery), $161,790.

21-105964 — River West CNI Phase 5 Apartments, 1126 W. 21st St., Unit 2A, new multi-family, (multi-family apartments), $2,659,325.

22-111108 — Pregis, 10757 E. Ute St., alteration-priority, $1,308,014.

21-105967 — River West CNI Phase 5 Apartments, 1126 W. 21st St., Unit 3A, new multi-family (multi-family apartments), $1,450,945.

21-105974 — River West CNI Phase 5 Apartments, 1126 W. 21st St., Unit 5A, new multi-family (multi-family apartments), $2,366,881.

21-105961 — River West CNI Phase 5 Apartments, 1126 W. 21st St., Unit 1A, new multi-family (multi-family apartments), $1,856,244.

21-105971 — River West CNI Phase 5 Apartments, 1126 W. 21st St., Unit 4A, new multi-family (multi-family apartments), $1,359,727.

22-109565 — no business listed, 1019 S. Quincy Ave., addendum, (renovation of existing building), $872,893.

22-113637 — Saint Francis, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $970,230.

22-110781 — John 3:16 Mission Men’s Center, 575 N. 39th West Ave., alteration (renovation of existing building and addition of new restroom), $6,587,492.

21-107194 — Connisseur Cannabis, 7033 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (dispensary), $313,869.

22-109961 — Echo Park-Tulsa, 4640 S. Memorial Drive, addition (renovation of an existing building), $449,356.

22-112808 — Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center, 3027 S. New Haven Ave., alteration (fifth and sixth floors), $262,496.

21-089362 — no business listed, 1401 W. Charles Page Blvd., addendum, $225,000.

22-110919 — Nitty Gritty Gas, 508 E. 56th St. North, alteration (dispensary) $128,133.

