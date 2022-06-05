For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.
22-118619 — Texas Roadhouse, 8204 S. Olympia Ave., addition (increase existing restaurant’s dining area), $70,960.
22-116432 — Francis Oil, 1660 N. Mingo Road, Unit A, alteration, $910,539.
22-112441 — Wilson Coffee House and Bakery, 1522 E. Apache St., addition (rehab of existing building and expansion), $689,164.
22-118091 — WeStreet Credit Union, 9323 E. 21st St., alteration-priority, $340,442.
22-118921 — One Memorial Place, 7633 E. 63rd Place, alteration-priority, $640,884.
22-112488 — Southwood Baptist Church, 4020 S. 102nd Ave., alteration (exterior renovations) $417,420.
22-BLDC-108444 — John Hope Franklin Elementary, 5402 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, alteration (kitchen remodel), $393,056.
22-115735 — Big Biscuit, 5335 E. 41st St., alteration, (improvements for restaurant) $766,319.