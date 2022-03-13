For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-109052 — Summit Financial Group, 1350 S. Boulder Ave., Unit 300, alteration (renovation of corporate office space), $2,105,136.

21-10194 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (Central sterile processing department, which receives soiled instruments from surgery department, then cleans, sterilizes and packs the instruments, and delivers back to surgery. Interior alteration requires mechanical, electrical and plumbing work on several other floors), $2,838,534.

21-099777 — Bishop Kelley High School, 3905 S. Hudson Ave., addition (Construction of new cafeteria/kitchen infilling an existing courtyard and minor remodeling of existing building), $9,281,797.

21-107242 — Hot Worx, 302 S. Frankfort Ave., alteration (Building of walls, adding two bathrooms, laundry room for workout facility), $343,667.

22-110617 — Pearson Testing Center, 7712 S. Yale Ave., Unit 201, $458,700.

21-102775 — Pepe’s Food, 6161 S. 33rd West Ave., alteration (Remodel and painting), $166,995.

21-107012 — Cava (Kingspoint Village), 6044 S. Yale Ave., alteration (Existing restaurant space to be renovated for new restaurant space under same ownership), $545,575.

22-110496 — Tulsa Hills Self Storage, 7133 S. Jackson Ave., new (New commercial building), $3,820,741.

21-106393 — Tulsa Hills Shopping Center, 7427 S. Olympia Ave., alteration (Renovation of existing restaurant space. Minor renovations to existing kitchen including plumbing and electrical work), $433,050.

21-100477 — Attic Storage Tulsa Hills, 7133 S. Jackson Ave., new (New self storage building), $3,820,741.

22-109920 — Dogtopia, 8172 S. Lewis Ave., Unit A, alteration (Interior build out of an existing space into a dog day care. Center will Provide overnight boarding of dogs, classifying this as a “kennel” business. Interior improvement include a reception area, restroom, multi-purpose room, dog play rooms, evaluation rooms, utility closets and dog spa bathing and laundry room), $1,096,223.

22-111630 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $533,262.

21-106105 — Tour Quality Golf/Park Plaza Shopping Center, 6006 S. Sheridan Road, Unit A, alteration, (Interior remodel), $1,166,697.

22-108647 — Shot Happens, Walnut Creek Shopping Center, 8203 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (Remodel existing vacant space into a new bar/grill) $538,140.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.