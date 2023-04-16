City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

23-142111 — Archer Building, 209 E. Archer St., alteration (divide tenant space), $817,699.

23-141683 — Union Public Schools—Jarman Elementary, 9015 E. 79th St., alteration (remodel), $387,159.

22-114121 — Legacy at 41st—A&S Multifamily, 8525 E. 41st St., alteration (convert hotel into apartment complex), $2,277,714.

23-142849 — Tulsa Lighthouse Church, 1541 W. 71st St., alteration (renovation), $341,749.

22-134213 — Blue Sky Bank and Drummond Law Firm, 320 S. Boulder Ave., alteration (remodel), $4,561,923.

23-139971 — no entity listed, 1965 S. 129th East Ave., parking lot, $3,782,883.

23-144949 — Boulder Towers, 1437 S. Boulder Ave., alteration, $524,361.

22-131353 — no entity listed, 5330 E. 68th St., alteration (remodel), $5,009,054.

22-133583 — Gardner’s Used Books, 4421 S. Mingo Road, addition (PEMB for warehousing inventory), $253,485.

22-133725 — Quick N Clean, 4252 S. Peoria Ave., new (car wash), $350,212.

23-141446 — Bonito Restaurant, 403 S. Cheyenne Ave., alteration (remodel), $539,477.

23-140486 — Grand Mental Health, 6128 E. 38th St., alteration (urgent recovery center), $3,231,904.

23-143055 — Get Up Tulsa, 6130 E. 71st St. Unit 12, alteration (Herbalife shake shop), $268,770.

23-140867 — Pella, 4340 S. Mingo Road, alteration (solar system), $332,238.