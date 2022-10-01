For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-118576 — Prism Cafe, 217 W. Latimer St., alteration, $137,742.

22-113845 — Genesis Hyundai, 9777 S. Memorial Drive, new, $1,141,045.

22-126705 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., Unit F-4, alteration (interior buildout), $120,176.

22-127517 — Matrix HQ First Place Tower, 15 E. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $4,535,447.

22-108492 — no entity listed, 3810 S. 103rd Ave., fence (8-foot chain link fence around back side of building through parking lot), $2,325,947.

22-127297 — OU Health Physicians Schusterman Center, 4444 E. 41st St., alteration (removing some office cubicals and renovating an open space into new health-care clinic patient rooms), $267,585.

22-125395 — Greek To Me, 3866 S. Sheridan Road, alteration (new tenant improvement of a Greek to Me restaurant. The existing space is vacant and has never had a buildout), $258,272.

22-129273 — Chart Industries, 5500 E. Independence St., alteration (existing paint booth will be torn down in Broken Arrow and rebuilt in this facility), $129,157.

22-123853 — First Place Tower, 15 E. Fifth St., alteration (renovation of tenant spaces on floors nine and 10. Renovation does not include spaces in the core of the building and there is no change in use), $9,087,316.

22-123633 — Subrosa Building owned by QuikTrip Corp., 12902 E. 51st St., alteration (QuikTrip is remodeling an abandoned outdated kitchen within the first floor of the building to a new kitchen. No food is to be sold or provided to the public. Purpose of kitchen is to develop test foods for stores.

A few supporting offices to the kitchen will be provided), $1,553,951.