City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-125347 — TransOK Building, 2 W. Sixth St., alteration (renovation of first-floor tenant spaces), $2,591,995.

22-123169 — DS Herron Co., 1022 E. Oklahoma St., new (metal building), $358,118.

23-141144 — 110 Building, 110 W. Seventh St., alteration, $106,005.

22-133548 — TPS–Memorial High School, 5840 S. Hudson Ave., alteration (cafeteria remodel), $2,231,633.

22-134594 — Archwell, 2235 E. 61st St., alteration (remodel existing space), $1,776,749.

22-129034 — Pioneer Plaza, 901 N. Elgin Ave., alteration (renovation of historic 11-story apartment tower), $24,719,788.

22-133644 — Salad and Go, 2325 E. 71st St., new (drive-through-only salad bar), $224,692.

23-137792 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration (interior buildout), $248,116.

22-136812 — Williams, 101 E. Second St., alteration (renovation of floors 44 and 48), $9,170,777.

22-132442 — Lee Mechanical, 8149 E. 44th St., alteration (remodel), $694,366.

22-135891 — ONEOK Hangar, 3505 N. Sheridan Road, addition (add on to existing airplane hangar), $568,140.

22-134633 — John 3:16 Mission, 575 N. 39th West Ave., new (distribution facility), $2,497,301.

Featured video: