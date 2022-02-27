For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.
21-106803 — Skelly Elementary School, 2940 S. 90th Ave., alteration (new interior walls, restrooms, remodel and new finishes), $16,472,205.
22-108439 — Epic Charter Schools, 3840 S. 103rd Ave., alteration, $176,492.
22-108338 — Next Gen-RX Pharmacy, 4132 E. 51st St., alteration (old Oil Capital Credit Union Building remodeled into Next Gen-RX Pharmacy), $433,825.
21-105398 — Tulsa Honor Academy, 1421 S. Sheridan Road, alteration (renovation of “Area B” and “Area C” shell spaces of existing building for middle school and high school functions), $12,233,075.
22-107604 — Verizon Wireless, 818 S. Detroit Ave., alteration (client buildout of cellular telephone switch station), $1,218,911.
22-108046 — Union High School, 6636 S. Mingo Road, alteration (renovate existing athletic space to accommodate new practice volleyball activities to include practice space, locker room, coaches offices and storage space), $1,864,450.
22-108578 — The Charmont Apartments, 3720 S. Indianapolis Ave., alteration (interior and exterior renovation of existing apartment building, including repair of walls and replacement of plumbing fixtures), $1,190,046.
21-086876 — Pancho Anaya Bakery, 212 S. Garnett Road, addition (single story metal building addition to existing structure), $2,394,737.
22-110092 — Jack in the Box, 8112 E. 11th St., accessory structure (freestanding canopy structure over drive thru lane), $165,751.
21-101900 — T One Nails, 8624 E. 71st St., alteration (add manicure and pedicure chairs for nail salon business), $542,311.