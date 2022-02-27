For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

21-106803 — Skelly Elementary School, 2940 S. 90th Ave., alteration (new interior walls, restrooms, remodel and new finishes), $16,472,205.

22-108439 — Epic Charter Schools, 3840 S. 103rd Ave., alteration, $176,492.

22-108338 — Next Gen-RX Pharmacy, 4132 E. 51st St., alteration (old Oil Capital Credit Union Building remodeled into Next Gen-RX Pharmacy), $433,825.

21-105398 — Tulsa Honor Academy, 1421 S. Sheridan Road, alteration (renovation of “Area B” and “Area C” shell spaces of existing building for middle school and high school functions), $12,233,075.

22-107604 — Verizon Wireless, 818 S. Detroit Ave., alteration (client buildout of cellular telephone switch station), $1,218,911.