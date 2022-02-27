 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the record: Commercial building permits
For the record: Commercial building permits

Building permits stock image
Tulsa World file

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

21-106803 — Skelly Elementary School, 2940 S. 90th Ave., alteration (new interior walls, restrooms, remodel and new finishes), $16,472,205.

22-108439 — Epic Charter Schools, 3840 S. 103rd Ave., alteration, $176,492.

22-108338 — Next Gen-RX Pharmacy, 4132 E. 51st St., alteration (old Oil Capital Credit Union Building remodeled into Next Gen-RX Pharmacy), $433,825.

21-105398 — Tulsa Honor Academy, 1421 S. Sheridan Road, alteration (renovation of “Area B” and “Area C” shell spaces of existing building for middle school and high school functions), $12,233,075.

22-107604 — Verizon Wireless, 818 S. Detroit Ave., alteration (client buildout of cellular telephone switch station), $1,218,911.

22-108046 — Union High School, 6636 S. Mingo Road, alteration (renovate existing athletic space to accommodate new practice volleyball activities to include practice space, locker room, coaches offices and storage space), $1,864,450.

22-108578 — The Charmont Apartments, 3720 S. Indianapolis Ave., alteration (interior and exterior renovation of existing apartment building, including repair of walls and replacement of plumbing fixtures), $1,190,046.

21-086876 — Pancho Anaya Bakery, 212 S. Garnett Road, addition (single story metal building addition to existing structure), $2,394,737.

22-110092 — Jack in the Box, 8112 E. 11th St., accessory structure (freestanding canopy structure over drive thru lane), $165,751.

21-101900 — T One Nails, 8624 E. 71st St., alteration (add manicure and pedicure chairs for nail salon business), $542,311.

