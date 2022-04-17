 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-112413 — Cirque Coffee Roasters, 1404 S. Utica Ave., new (drive thru), $61,307.

22-113273 — Roosters, 7337 S. Olympia Ave., alteration (remodel existing Subway into a barber shop), $224,870.

22-111587 — Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, shell building (structural elements for new Gilcrease Museum including foundations and vertical structure), $12,969,345.

22-110516 — D&E Supply, 4401 S. 93rd East Ave., addition (addition of pre-engineered metal building warehouse to existing warehouse), $757,520.

22-110180 — PT Solutions, 8802 E. 71st St., Unit C, alteration (renovation of former Famous Footwear into a physical therapy clinic) $356,926.

22-108034 — Riverfield Country Day School, 2433 W. 61st St., addition (addition to existing gymnasium), $2,891,926.

22-113546 — Brookside vacant tenant space, 3409 S. Peoria Ave., alteration (structural alterations to an existing vacant space), $787,100.

22-114302 — Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, Unit 253, alteration, $503,600.

21-105915 — Skelly Elementary Primary School, 2714 S. 90th East Ave., alteration (interior renovation), $8,237,825.

21-107168 — 2300 Riverside Condominiums, 2300 S. Riverside Drive, addition (three-story open parking garage addition to existing three-story garage), $2,232,632.

22-107938 — Aaru Entertainment, 7 N. Cheyenne Ave., alteration (tenant build-out), $747,487.

22-110800 — Oklahoma Heart Institute, 9228 S. Mingo Road, alteration (interior remodel of a doctor’s office), $742,342.

22-114116 — SMJ International, 2432 E. Apache St., telecommunication and broadcast tower, $54,025.

22-113495 — Grainger, 10707 E. Pine St., alteration (remodel interior showroom; build two interior offices), $422,864.

22-114854 — T-Mobile, 495 W. Young St., telecommunication and broadcast tower (upgrade to existing cell tower), $54,209.

22-112373 — Seico, 8909 E. 21st St., alteration, (remove ceiling grid and tile, build metal stud wall, move doors to new wall and light switches), $304,606.

21-093868 — Lone Wolf Banh Mi, 3136 E. 11th St., addition (Lone Wolf covered patio), $62,544.

22-107937 — In Tulsa, 5 N. Cheyenne Ave., addition (tenant build-out), $1,098,442.

22-110689 — Skyleaf, 5151 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (interior renovation to interior and the exterior of building), $563,171.

22-113457 — Project 12-Building 2, 5933 E. 12th St., alteration (tenant build out of an existing warehouse), $134,709.

22-113452 — Project 12 -Building 1, 5933 E. 12th St., alteration (tenant build out of existing warehouse) $159,107.

22-113016 — SFHS Revenue Cycle, 6600 S. Yale Ave., Unit 1060, alteration (interior remodel), $332,923.

22-110894 — E&I Sales, 4825 N. Mingo Road, addition (addition of a pre-engineered metal building), $1,501,887.

