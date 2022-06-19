For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-119696 — Branch Communications, 7130 S. Lewis Ave., broadcast tower (T-Mobile cell tower upgrades to existing compound), $218,582.

22-117213 — Kingdom Chiropractic, 8156 S. Lewis Ave., Unit D, alteration (interior renovation for chiropractic clinic), $541,482.

22-117138 — The Salon on Harvard, 3315 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $302,687.

22-116319 — no entity listed, 4725 E. 51st St., parking lot (parking lot addition to existing lot serving commercial store), $504,355.

22-119095 — TR Office Park, LLC, 9810 E. 42nd St., Unit 100, alteration (expand suite by opening wall and adding walls, create header, relocated two doors, fill in door opening), $179,180.

22-117700 — Jersey Mike’s, 10140 E. 71st St., Unit D, alteration (interior dining, public restrooms, kitchen, cleanup, and walk-in cooler/freezer), $227,200.

22-113547 — Pray Walker/21 N Greenwood, 21 N. Greenwood Ave., alteration (interior build-out for office space on fourth floor of existing five-story building), $2,437,735.

21-102076 — Sandos, 522 S. Boston Ave., alteration (interior remodel to existing, vacant suite in Meridia apartment building), $261,777.

22-116868 —Warren Center Second AMD, 6120 S. Yale Ave., alteration, (commercial interior remodel of office space), $1,008,126.

22-115790 — Just Kids Pediatrics, 12512 E. 21st St., alteration, (finishes portion of the space for a pediatric clinic), $1,063,390.

22-120079 — William Center Tower 1, 1 W. Third St., alteration-priority, $1,461,900.

