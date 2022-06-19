 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

For the record: Commercial building permits

  • 0
Building permits stock image
Tulsa World file

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-119696 — Branch Communications, 7130 S. Lewis Ave., broadcast tower (T-Mobile cell tower upgrades to existing compound), $218,582.

22-117213 — Kingdom Chiropractic, 8156 S. Lewis Ave., Unit D, alteration (interior renovation for chiropractic clinic), $541,482.

22-117138 — The Salon on Harvard, 3315 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $302,687.

22-116319 — no entity listed, 4725 E. 51st St., parking lot (parking lot addition to existing lot serving commercial store), $504,355.

People are also reading…

22-119095 — TR Office Park, LLC, 9810 E. 42nd St., Unit 100, alteration (expand suite by opening wall and adding walls, create header, relocated two doors, fill in door opening), $179,180.

22-117700 — Jersey Mike’s, 10140 E. 71st St., Unit D, alteration (interior dining, public restrooms, kitchen, cleanup, and walk-in cooler/freezer), $227,200.

22-113547 — Pray Walker/21 N Greenwood, 21 N. Greenwood Ave., alteration (interior build-out for office space on fourth floor of existing five-story building), $2,437,735.

21-102076 — Sandos, 522 S. Boston Ave., alteration (interior remodel to existing, vacant suite in Meridia apartment building), $261,777.

22-116868 —Warren Center Second AMD, 6120 S. Yale Ave., alteration, (commercial interior remodel of office space), $1,008,126.

22-115790 — Just Kids Pediatrics, 12512 E. 21st St., alteration, (finishes portion of the space for a pediatric clinic), $1,063,390.

22-120079 — William Center Tower 1, 1 W. Third St., alteration-priority, $1,461,900.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for buying your first car amid historic shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert