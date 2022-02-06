For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

21-107082 —William’s Tower, 101 E. Second St., alteration-priority (William’s Tower Rib Crib) $190,804.

21-103598 — Applied Controls Corp., 10325 E. 58th St., accessory structure (RV/carport), $79,521.

21-098770 — Market Station, 1207 S. Lewis Ave., alteration (The Root Tenant Building coworking space), $1,724,786.

21-106311 — Tandy Family YMCA, 5005 S. Darlington Ave., alteration (renovation of existing office space), $796,455.

22-108703 — Brainerd Chemical, 15 E. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $1,820,700.

21-107002 — Nana Rose’s Italian Bakery, 8929 S. Memorial Dr., alteration, $215,016.