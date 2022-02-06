For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.
21-107082 —William’s Tower, 101 E. Second St., alteration-priority (William’s Tower Rib Crib) $190,804.
21-103598 — Applied Controls Corp., 10325 E. 58th St., accessory structure (RV/carport), $79,521.
21-098770 — Market Station, 1207 S. Lewis Ave., alteration (The Root Tenant Building coworking space), $1,724,786.
21-106311 — Tandy Family YMCA, 5005 S. Darlington Ave., alteration (renovation of existing office space), $796,455.
22-108703 — Brainerd Chemical, 15 E. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $1,820,700.
21-107002 — Nana Rose’s Italian Bakery, 8929 S. Memorial Dr., alteration, $215,016.
21-103765 — One Williams Center, 101 E. Second St., alteration, (interior build out of an existing tenant space to create a QuikTrip store off the lobby of Williams Center building), $457,044.
21-103288 — Utica Place-Greg Wood, 2200 S. Utica Place, alteration (remodel and divide existing space into two tenants) $594,506.
21-103287 — Utica Place-Greg Wood, 2200 S. Utica Place, alteration (remodel and divide existing space into two tenants), $1,020,406.
21-101204 — Tulsa Comedy Club, 5978 S. Yale Ave., alteration (remodel), $2,371,536.
21-103730 — Arvest Bank, 502 S. Main St., alteration (third-floor remodel), $2,604,483.
21-098398 — Bishop Kelley, 3905 S. Hudson Ave., foundation only, $8,715,923.
21-094230 — Tulsa ER & Hospital, 717 W. 71st St., addition, $129,547.
21-085473 — Reed Park, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., new (pool building), $304,757.