For the record: Commercial building permits
For the record: Commercial building permits

Building permits stock image
Tulsa World file

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

21-107082 —William’s Tower, 101 E. Second St., alteration-priority (William’s Tower Rib Crib) $190,804.

21-103598 — Applied Controls Corp., 10325 E. 58th St., accessory structure (RV/carport), $79,521.

21-098770 — Market Station, 1207 S. Lewis Ave., alteration (The Root Tenant Building coworking space), $1,724,786.

21-106311 — Tandy Family YMCA, 5005 S. Darlington Ave., alteration (renovation of existing office space), $796,455.

22-108703 — Brainerd Chemical, 15 E. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $1,820,700.

21-107002 — Nana Rose’s Italian Bakery, 8929 S. Memorial Dr., alteration, $215,016.

21-103765 — One Williams Center, 101 E. Second St., alteration, (interior build out of an existing tenant space to create a QuikTrip store off the lobby of Williams Center building), $457,044.

21-103288 — Utica Place-Greg Wood, 2200 S. Utica Place, alteration (remodel and divide existing space into two tenants) $594,506.

21-103287 — Utica Place-Greg Wood, 2200 S. Utica Place, alteration (remodel and divide existing space into two tenants), $1,020,406.

21-101204 — Tulsa Comedy Club, 5978 S. Yale Ave., alteration (remodel), $2,371,536.

21-103730 — Arvest Bank, 502 S. Main St., alteration (third-floor remodel), $2,604,483.

21-098398 — Bishop Kelley, 3905 S. Hudson Ave., foundation only, $8,715,923.

21-094230 — Tulsa ER & Hospital, 717 W. 71st St., addition, $129,547.

21-085473 — Reed Park, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., new (pool building), $304,757.

