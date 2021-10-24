For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.
21-081450 — Wings of Freedom, 10117 E. 11th St., alteration, $2,000,000.
21-097574 — Jersey Mike’s Sub, 4785 E. 91st St., alteration, $200,000.
21-100336 — Warren Clinic Ophthalmology Clinic, 6475 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $550,000.
21-098752 — Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, 2450 N. Harvard Ave., new, $175,000.
