For the record: Commercial building permits
City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.

21-081450 — Wings of Freedom, 10117 E. 11th St., alteration, $2,000,000.

21-097574 — Jersey Mike’s Sub, 4785 E. 91st St., alteration, $200,000.

21-100336 — Warren Clinic Ophthalmology Clinic, 6475 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $550,000.

21-098752 — Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, 2450 N. Harvard Ave., new, $175,000.

