For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

21-097178 — Potent Dispensary, 8720 E. 21st St., alteration, $182,556.

22-117273 — SMJ International, 4646 E. Admiral Place, telecommunication and broadcast tower (AT&T antenna modification on existing cell tower), $61,559.

22-114984 — HQ Business Center, 6305 E. 120th Court, alteration (expansion of existing office tenant), $886,941.

22-108162 — Harley Hollan Companies, Inc., 5688 S. 107th Ave., new, $613,591.

22-108157 — R.C. Auto Specialist, 5822 S. 107th Ave., accessory structure, $397,698.

22-113316 — TQMuch Oklahoma LLC, 6117 S. Mingo Road, Unit F, alteration (interior remodel for wholesale sales), $196,362.

22-116089 — Starting Strength-Tulsa, 9168 S. Yale Ave., Unit 130, alteration (renovate existing chiropractor/massage to personal training), $358,001.

22-113334 — Westlake Ace Hardware Garden Center, 3948 S. Peoria Ave., accessory structure, $1,133,517.

22-116988 — Tulsa GW Dispensary, 7717 E. 91st St., alteration, $281,842.

22-114856 — Express Personnel Services, 9901 E. 51st St., alteration (tenant build-out), $665,295.

22-113108 — 11th Street Commerce Park, 10820 E. 11th St., new, (multi-tenant flex business storage building), $2,235,200.

21-104987 — Dunkin’ 363662, 10249 E. 41st St., new, (new Dunkin’ donuts store), $229,283.

22-117055 — At the Beach, 8228 E. 61st St., alteration (interior remodel), $511,917.

22-113161 — Creativeminds Data, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., Unit E, alteration (build-out for office/studio for graphic design and video production business), $342,000.

22-116594 — Fox Rent A Car/Miles/Techridge, 4135 S. 100th Ave., Unit 100, alteration (remodel), $605,807.

22-116504 — Cherokee Nation business office, 110 S. Hartford Ave., alteration, $824,228.

22-113710 — The Maison Group, 3711 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (interior and exterior renovation), $1,026,413.

22-111669 — no entity listed, 2312 E. Second St., parking lot, $2,315,376.

