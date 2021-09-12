For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits have again become available after being suspended following a ransomware attack on city computers.

Permits here are those released by the city last week, but city officials said there remains a substantial backlog.

Permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.

21-088193 — Camping World RV, 9005 E. Skelly Drive, accessory structure, $140,000.

21-092184 — Regent Bank, 7136 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $75,000.

21-089913 — River West CNI Phase 3 Apartments, 2240 S. Jackson Ave., new multifamily, $2,377,485.

21-094034 — 7030 S. Lewis Plaza LP, 7030 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $120,000.

21-090344 — Yale Village Shopping Center, 9146 S. Yale Ave., repair, $226,000.

21-096405 — Suncrest, 4555 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $200,000.