For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits have again become available after being suspended following a ransomware attack on city computers.
Permits here are those released by the city last week, but city officials said there remains a substantial backlog.
Permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.
21-088193 — Camping World RV, 9005 E. Skelly Drive, accessory structure, $140,000.
21-092184 — Regent Bank, 7136 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $75,000.
21-089913 — River West CNI Phase 3 Apartments, 2240 S. Jackson Ave., new multifamily, $2,377,485.
21-094034 — 7030 S. Lewis Plaza LP, 7030 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $120,000.
21-090344 — Yale Village Shopping Center, 9146 S. Yale Ave., repair, $226,000.
21-096405 — Suncrest, 4555 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $200,000.
21-094358 — River West CNI Phase 3 Apartments, 2240 S. Jackson Ave., new multi family, $1,713,030.
21-081524 — Vandever Loft Tenants, 16 E. Fifth St., alteration, $150,000.
21-090345 — Yale Village Shopping Center, 9136 S. Yale Ave., repair, $226,000.
21-090347 — Yale Village Shopping Center, 9122 S. Yale Ave., repair, $226,000.
21-093113 — Bruce G. Weber, 1515 E. 15th St., alteration, $245,000.
21-096412 — Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa, 5151 E. 51st St., new, $8,250,000.
21-089916 — River West CNI Phase 3 Apartments, 2240 S. Jackson Ave., new multi family, $2,522,355.
21-096703 — Garage Condos Tulsa LLC, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., new, $985,000.
21-089897 — River West CNI Phase 3 Apartments, 2240 S. Jackson Ave., new multi family, $2,522,355.
21-090346 Yale Village Shopping Center, 9110 S. Yale Ave., repair, $226,000.
21-093859 — Apex Offices, 1620 S. Boulder Ave., alteration, $150,000.
21-096411 — Velvet Taco, 1444 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $700,000.
21-087515 Vineyard Office No. 4, 7814 E. 108th St., new, $700,000.
21-094507 — One Gas Test Kitchen, 15 E. Fifth St., alteration, $300,000.
21-087598 — Bimbo Bakerys, 12027 E. 51st St., alteration, $95,000.
21-089919 — River West CNI Phase 3 Apartments, 2240 S. Jackson Ave., new multi family, $2,377,485.
21-088596 — T Mobile, 11613 E. 31st St., alteration, $140,000.
21-096744 — Garage Condo of Tulsa LLC, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., new, $1,860,000.
21-091359 — T Mobile, 5336 E. 41st St., alteration, $100,000.
21-089920 — River West CNI Phase 3 Apartments, 2240 S. Jackson Ave., new multi family, $2,522,355.
21-096149 — Restore Cryotherapy, 9146 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $200,000.
21-096734 — Garage Condos Tulsa LLC, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., new, $985,000.
21-089915 — River West CNI Phase 3 Apartments, 2240 S. Jackson Ave., new multi family, $1,717,980.
