For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-112177 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (main hospital, level 1 X-ray room renovation), $182,011.

22-132420 — Isla’s Kitchen/the View, 420 E. Archer St., alteration (tenant buildout restaurant), $1,442,566.

22-114100 — The Church Studio, 304 S. Trenton Ave., alteration, $243,385.

22-132330 — Ernst and Young, 101 E. Second St., alteration, (alteration to existing interior tenant buildout on the 17th floor), $1,210,159.

22-134751 — no entity listed, 2906 E. 41st St., addendum (canopy shop drawings -reviewed/note markings), $83,555.

22-133478 — Buenas Dillas, 1507 E. 11th St., Unit A, alteration (remodel of space to be used as a restaurant/bar), $176,911.

22-127409 — Williams Hanger 14, 3267 N. Sheridan Road, Unit 14, accessory structure, $99,322.

22-132166 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., Unit E-18, alteration, $263,794.