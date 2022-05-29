For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.
22-116372 — River Parks Authority, 1924 S. Riverside Drive, retaining wall, $75,000.
21-095410 — no entity listed, 316 E. 11th St., parking lot, $524,910.
22-116694 — ONEOK Plaza, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $1,537,150.
21-BLDC-080588 — Adaptation Financial Advisors, 9140 S. Braden Ave., alteration (new office spaces and conference room for real estate company), $260,121.
21-099698 — Two Guys Tires, 1803 E. Pine St., new, (pre-engineered metal building with bathroom), $151,680.
22-118331 — Center gate, 5665 S. 129th East Ave., alteration, $127,736.