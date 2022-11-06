For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-129310 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., Unit E-9, alteration (interior renovation of new tenant space E-9 in partitioned shell building), $115,125.

22-128066 — no entity listed, 1869 S. Yale Ave., addendum (deferred submit canopy and trusses), $500,000.

22-129378 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (microbiology and lab admin), $2,995,891.

22-127259 — Center One, 3524 S. Peoria Ave., Unit F, alteration (interior renovation of existing tenant space), $144,406.

22-124924 — BDO USA, LLP, 8908 S. Yale Ave., Unit 250, alteration (interior renovation of space on second floor), $1,133,843.

22-129035 — 18th and Cincinnati Grocer and Pub, 1810 S. Cincinnati Ave., alteration (repurpose existing brick building into a coffee bar and restaurant with a full-service kitchen), $789,020.

22-129682 — Tello’s Mexican, 5800 S. Lewis Ave., Unit 151, alteration, $691,783.

22-130008 — QuikTrip No. 55, 12880 E. 51st St., alteration (interior remodel: layout and equipment modifications to existing full-service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $210,470.

22-119584 — mechanic shop, 5830 S. 33rd West Ave., new (new building for an auto mechanic shop), $227,256.

22-130032 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., Unit F-7, alteration (interior buildout), $60,672.

22-130000 — QuikTrip No. 28, 9529 E. 51st St., alteration (interior remodel: layout and equipment modifications to existing full-service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $210,470.

22-131884 — no entity listed, 8621 E. Skelly Drive, addendum (deferred submittals), $1,358,923.

22-127972 — Anointed Medical Well Spa, 7890 E. 106th Place, Unit V12, alteration (add interior office space), $410,860.

22-130895 — no entity listed, 18 N. 193rd East Ave., Catoosa, new parking lot, $1,039,714.

22-111022 — no entity listed, 7502 S. Lewis Ave., fence (redoing perimeter fence on north property line, installing new 6-foot fence on Lewis in the north field; installing 6-foot fence on south side of property), $161,709.

22-130813 — Horizon Attorneys & Councilors at Law PLC, 9140 S. Braden Ave., alteration (tenant build out, new office space), $132,649.

22-130005 — QuikTrip No. 53, 1443 S. Denver Ave., alteration (interior remodel: layout and equipment modifications to existing full-service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $210,470.

22-129076 — Meineke, 4719 E. 11th St., alteration, $809,546.

22-125328 — Planet Fitness, 8401 E. 91st Place, alteration (interior alteration of existing workout and spa facility with new storefront openings), $752,967.

22-129485 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (level 2 Women’s Services), $2,594,724.

22-120926 — Garnett Business Park, 126 N. Garnett Road, shell building (engineered metal building for future multitenant lease spaces), $3,594,544.

22-130952 — 2300 Riverside, 2300 S. Riverside Drive, Unit 15E, alteration (interior remodel of condo), $232,124.

22-130013 — QuikTrip No. 59, 220 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, alteration (interior remodel: layout and equipment modifications to existing full-service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $210,470.

22-128768 — Compassus, 4612 S. Harvard Ave., Unit A, alteration (Compassus will take over approximately 6,000 square feet for remodeled office), $1,277,195.

Featured video: