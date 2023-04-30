City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

23-144026 — Southland Tower, 4111 S. Darlington Ave., alteration, $1,115,685.

21-085646 — no entity listed, 405 S. Main St., addendum (residential condo build-out), $13,000,000.

23-142116 — TR office park, 9820 E. 41st St., alteration (build-out), $418,923.

23-141662 — Saint Francis South Hospital, 10501 S. 91st St., foundation only, $2,904,389.

23-143604 — Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (remodel), $367,581.

23-137805 — Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3116 S. Garnett Road, alteration (remodel), $1,436,369.

23-140079 — Memorial Imports Investments LLC, 8825 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (remodel), $554,920.

23-144367 — Lego, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, Unit 186, alteration (tenant improvement fit-out), $363,064.

23-142667 — Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, 8820 E. Pine St., alteration (remodel), $2,963,996.

23-142236 — Quick N Clean, 5151 S. 71st St., accessory structure (car wash), $1,249,568.

23-141822 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (operating room remodel), $904,292.

22-136501 — Sephora, 1722 S. Utica Square, alteration (tenant fit-out), $761,462.

23-142416 — University of Tulsa Allen Chapman Student Union, 3135 E. Fifth Place, alteration (Chick-fil-A), $169,031.

23-141995 — Event Center, 1671 E. 71st St., alteration (remodel), $652,496.

23-145996 — no entity listed, 5240 E. Pine St., addendum (metal warehouse with offices), $3,998,328.

23-142666 — Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology, 8820 E. Pine St., alteration (remodel building 2), $2,972,059.

23-140901 — Graves McClain PLLC, 4137 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (expansion, single-tenant building), $1,875,817.

23-139127 — Executive Center 1, 7136 S. Yale Ave., Unit 100, alteration, $248,175.

23-142424 — The Flats, 110 S. Boston Ave., alteration (nail spa), $518,697.

23-144285 — Jayne Farms LLC, 9901 E. 46th Place, alteration, $550,354.

22-134357 — Morton Comprehensive Health Care, 1334 S. Lansing Ave., alteration (remodel and pharmacy canopy), $288,387.

23-142979 — Shiv Venture LLC, 12204 E. Admiral Place, Unit A, alteration, $67,642.

22-131868 — Circle B FDN, 14034 E. Marshall St., addition, $419,950.

23-137336 — Southern Glazers W&S, 315 S. 85th East Ave., alteration (remodel), $154,589.

23-141555 — Utica Place Tower, 2200 S. Utica Place, Unit 801, alteration (tenant improvement), $236,828.

22-129868 — The Pump, 602 S. Lewis Ave., addition (restaurant), $464,678.