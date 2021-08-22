For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits have again become available after being suspended following a ransomware attack on city computers.
Permits here are those released by the city last week, but city officials said there remains a substantial backlog.
Permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.
20-078516 — Cannabis Jacks Inc., 5041 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $59,000
21-086659 — Plastic Engineering Company of Tulsa, 6801 E. 44th St., accessory structure, $65,625.
21-088233 — Oak Street Health, 11511 E. 31st St., alteration, $2,000,000.
21-089744 — Vast Building, 110 N. Elgin Ave., alteration, $100,000.
21-083346 — Tulsa Technology Center, 3638 S. Memorial Drive, new, $1,000,000.
21-086304 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $75,000.
21-086363 — Joy Mart/Garnett Vapor Shop, 2114 S. Garnett Road, alteration, $400,000.