City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

23-142992 — Sono Bello, 8023 E. 63rd Place, alteration, $573,844.

23-139898 — Utica Plaza East, 2005 E. 21st St., alteration (clinic/office buildout), $419,281.

22-135917 — Utica Event Center, 747 N. Utica Ave., alteration (boutique event hall buildout), $661,669.

23-141641 — McDonald’s, 4122 S. Garnett Road, alteration, $41,238.

22-135705 — Jaz Event Center, 3141 S. 129th East Ave., addition (party venue), $439,607.

23-141516 — Harvard Avenue Center, 3711 S. Harvard Ave. Unit C, alteration (tenant improvement), $128,913.