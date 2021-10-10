For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.
21-088552 — Arbys Roast Beef No. 1604, 6331 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $200,000.
21-088895 — Springer Clinic Rheumatology, 6160 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $589,350.
21-094608 Los Mochis Tacos, 11360 E. 31st St., alteration, $75,000.
21-094957 — Rue 21, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $200,000.
21-095619 — The Park Church of Christ, 10600 E. 96th St., alteration, $340,000.
21-097337 — Pine Street Industrial Park, 1420 N. 105th Ave., shell building, $448,000.
20-064785 — Eastland Village Apartments LP, 3355 S. 145th Ave., new, $142,800.
21-097378 — Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $580,000.
21-089775 — The Common Good, 19 S. 49th Ave., alteration, $50,000.
21-096440 — Kim’s Beauty Supply/Perimeter Square, 3132 S. Garnett Road, alteration, $75,000.
19-044869 — Climate Controlled Storage, 2724 E. 91st St., new, $6,000,000.
21-098078 — Farm Process, 1202 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $100,000.
21-099597 — Prosperity Center-Pediatric Cardiology of OK, 6846 S. Canton Ave., alteration, $78,000.
21-095577 — QuikTrip, 12910 E. 21st St., alteration, $80,000.
21-087601 — Aristocrat, 15336 E. Admiral Place, foundation only, $8,750,000.
21-087052 — Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, 1304 N. Kenosha Ave., addition, $17,500,000.
21-098241 — McDonalds, 4122 S. Garnett Road, alteration, $50,000.