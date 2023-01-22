For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.
This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.
Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.
22-135667 — Fullerton Engineering, 3620 S. Lewis Ave., telcom, $41,346.
22-135246 — Empire Slice Shop, 1502 E. 11th St., alteration (restaurant remodel), $302,962.
22-132985 — Abundance Ranch, 512 S. 25th West Ave., alteration (new recording studio), $2,130,262.
22-124221 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (remodel 2 West), $1,521,502.
22-127397 — no entity listed, 8008 E. 31st St., alteration (parking lot ADA maintenance), $368,605.
22-129701 — South Farm Leasing, 6307 E. 13th St., alteration, $865,439.
22-136997 — BTE Management Group, 8023 E. 63rd Place Unit 101, telecom, $42,265.
21-098154 — Supreme Heights, 7315 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $49,073.
22-130239 — BFT Investments Buildings, 8145 S. Mingo Road, shell building (new two-story multipurpose building), $4,414,637.
22-127281 — Little Caesars, 109238 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (remodel), $230,963.
22-133201 — Roxtec, 1140 S. 129th East Ave., addition (remodel existing warehouse space), $2,033,620.
22-132247 — Lenscrafters, 7368 S. Olympia Ave., alteration (remodel existing tenant space), $166,458.
22-133115 — no entity listed, 10008 E. 52nd St., alteration (office buildout), $166,972.
22-136218 — OSU Medicine, 802 S. Jackson Ave. Unit 210, alteration (make restroom ADA compliant), $371,792.
22-123206 — Safestor, 1535 S. Memorial Drive, new (storage building), $222,522.
22-123195 — Safestor, 1535 S. Memorial Drive, new (mini storage building), $230,570.
22-134449 — Crumbl Cookies, 7890 E. 106th Place Unit V6, alteration (interior buildout), $241,176.
22-129670 — GSS Inc., 550 N. Frisco Ave., telcom, $220,512.
22-129039 — Raising Cain’s Chicken Fingers, 3647 S. Peoria Ave., new (restaurant with drive-through), $456,947.
22-131979 — LIFE Senior Services Roma Berry Center, 4821 S. 72nd East Ave., alteration (clinic, adult day care and active senior community center), $6,407,384.
22-123202 — Safestor, 1535 S. Memorial Drive, new (storage building), $87,588.
22-123205 — Safestor, 1535 S. Memorial Drive, new (storage building), $194,399.
22-123204 — Safestor, 1535 S. Memorial Drive, new (storage building), $217,787.
22-123199 — Safestor, 1535 S. Memorial Drive, new (storage building), $159,269.
22-123201 — Safestor, 1535 S. Memorial Drive, new (storage building), $144,781.
22-129771 — Active Seniors Activity Center, 4821 S. 72nd East Ave., new (metal building for sports courts), $1,766,648.
22-123397 — Hemphill LLC, 1388 N. New Haven Ave., telcom, $110,256.
22-125265 — Olive Garden Italian Kitchen, 2070 Utica Square, new (new restaurant), $887,234.
