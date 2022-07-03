 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-116559 — Chocolate Nosh, 5970 S. Yale Ave., alteration (remodel to remove and add walls, new restrooms, new kitchen, service/sales counter and seating area for chocolate candy store), $361,943.

22-119340 — Furniture Depot, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (commercial remodel, going from laser tag business to furniture sales), $1,501,449.

22-111673 — Massage Luxe, 3409 S. Peoria Ave., alteration (tenant interior build-out of existing vacant space), $436,211.

22-108668 — Black Hat Grow, 1350 N. Louisville Ave., alteration (tenant improvement — interior alteration from unoccupied warehouse to cultivation facility), $1,101,749.

22-115576 — Marbigail’s, 2714 E. 15th St., alteration (new interior build-out for restaurant), $340,087.

22-111272 — Tasco Auto Color, 8888 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $1,108,725.

22-119632 — Epic Charter Schools, 3810 S. 103rd East Ave., alteration (remodel of existing educational space to add classroom, catering, and dining spaces), $5,252,633.

22-119662 — HQ Business Center, 6305 E. 120th Court, alteration (new expansion of existing office tenant, suite C), $155,170.

