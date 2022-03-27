For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

21-105768 — Senor Pablos/Williams Tower, 101 E. Second St., alteration (finish food tenant space that was part of parent permit. Vendor No. 3, interior walls added), $146,579.

22-108682 — Grow facility, 4814 E. Mohawk Blvd., alteration (change of occupancy, adding emergency lights and exit signs), $559,494.

21-106276 — Saffa Compounding Pharmacy, 8004 S. Sheridan Road, alteration (demising wall to create two tenant spaces, improvements to current pharmacy location), $479,240.

21-106853 — Edison Preparatory High School, 2906 E. 41st St., alteration (remodel of existing courtyard at cafeteria), $558,446.

21-106601 — Edison Preparatory High School, 2906 E. 41st St., alteration (remodel existing cafeteria, swap snack bar, and ROTC rooms), $2,945,652.

21-106599 — Community Health Connection, 12020 E. 31st St., addition (standalone canopy addition over existing concrete pad), $179,628.

22-111388 — QuikTrip No. 91, 9111 S. Mingo Road, alteration (layout and equipment modifications to existing full-service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $175,392.

22-110254 — QuikTrip No. 84, 4030 S. Garnett Road, alteration (layout and equipment modifications to existing full-service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $175,392.

22-109544 — Huff Operations, 1253 N. Garnett Road, alteration (adding suite and door), $2,016,861.

21-106273 — Green Meds Plus, 2912 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $375,338.

22-109107 — Pella Windows and Doors, 7030 S. Lewis Ave., alteration, $1,098,397.

21-106558 — Hawthorne Elementary School, 1105 E. 33rd St., alteration (interior renovation), $11,215,253.

22-112232 — Saint Francis, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration-priority, $970,230.

22-110428 — Milan Laser Hair Removal, 7374 S. Olympia Ave., alteration (interior remodel of tenant space for proposed business office), $215,016.

22-109312 — NYC Cafe, 7853 E. 71st St., alteration, $343,147.

21-093815 — Walmart No. 922, 2019 E. 81st St., alteration, $7,310,558.

21-102875 — River West CNI Phase 5 FEMA Tornado Shelter, 1126 W. 21st St., new, $596,208.

22-112728 — AT&T/Celeris Group, 2636 E. 61st St., telecommunication and broadcast tower (AT&T will be placing a temporary cell site on wheels at the Southern Hills PGA event), $588,032.

21-106811 — Sam’s Club No. 4839, 7757 S. Olympia Ave., alteration (interior remodel of existing Sam’s Club), $4,957,552.

22-110411 — Ascension St. John Medical Center, 1923 S. Utica Ave., alteration (removal/addition of interior walls and relocation of interior lighting), $1,004,462.

22-108786 — Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Tulsa, 4627 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (demolition of interior office; exterior demolition of concrete for the replacement of sidewalk and HDCP ramps into the Bob Moore dealership), $376,278.

22-107748 — (no business listed), 415 S. Victor Ave., parking lot (repair and new parking), $323,601.

22-111079 — Tulsa Hills Retail & Dining and Shopping Center, 7458 S. Olympia Ave., alteration (interior remodel), $358,360.

22-108763 — (no business listed), 5535 S. 129th East Ave., addendum (fully sprinklered 140,000 square foot one-story tilt-up concrete shell building), $13,256,600.

22-108769 — (no business listed), 5515 S. 129th East Ave., addendum, $7,606,308.

21-101907 — Pepsico, 5515 S. 129th East Ave., alteration (improvements for Pepsico within an existing fully sprinklered one-story shell building, including new office space, garage space, and distribution warehouse including restroom facilities), $8,554,247.

22-109106 — Legacy Plaza West, 5310 E. 31st St., alteration (add 2nd exit door and exterior stair landing per OKDL Boiler Inspection at Mech Penthouse), $115,865.

22-112618 — (no business listed), 3010 N. David Patrick Ave., addendum (deferred submittal information to Suite 500 for building permit BLDC-086761-2021), $13,601,725.

