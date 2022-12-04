For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-123636 — Cirque Coffee Roasters, 2809 E. 101st St., new (addition of a Cirque Coffee unit to the former bank site. Existing bank drive-thru to be removed), $61,307.

22-130768 — Cava Mezze Grill, 3629 S. Peoria Ave., alteration (commercial alteration of an existing restaurant. Building use to stay the same. Interior work to include the demo and addition of walls, new finishes, fixtures and furniture, updates kitchen equipment, and modifications to the mechanical, plumbing and electrical. Exterior work to be minimal and include updates paint colors and new signage), $477,055.

22-132535 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (main hospital-level 2, hybrid operating room No. 2 remodel), $381,264.

22-134312 — Boulder Towers, 1437 S. Boulder Ave., Unit 1,500, alteration-priority, $2,117,070.

22-133864 — Sungate Neighbors Inc., 5358 S. 70th Place, alteration (pitched roof over a flat roof), $140,209.