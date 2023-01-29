For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-131109 — Hemphill LLC, 8735 E. 11th St., telcom, $229,700.

22-135676 — Fullerton Engineering, 1113 S. 129th East Ave., telcom, $49,615.

23-137530 — no entity listed, 1140 S. 129th East Ave., addendum (pre-engineered metal building), $1,511,631.

23-138543 — Meridian Tower, 5100 E. Skelly Drive, alteration, $909,887.

22-134519 — Misfit Kitchen, 111 N. Main St., alteration (renovation of existing restaurant), $411,298.

22-134435 — Alloy Personal Training, 10021 S. Yale Ave. Unit 101, alteration, $263,206.

22-133394 — Harvard Lofts, 3307 E. 15th St., alteration (remodel for mixed-use business, apartments), $626,618.

23-137429 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave. Unit E10, alteration (interior buildout), $64,906.

22-136817 — Prestige Trading Co., 6513 E. 46th St., alteration (office/warehouse), $472,851.

22-135713 — Tulsa Promenade Twin Ice, 4143 S. Yale Ave., alteration (renovation of existing department store), $9,262,966.

22-108562 — Institute for Excellence in Writing, 6209 S. 107th East Ave., addition (warehouse/storage), $367,871.

21-086737 — Wildflower Market, 3314 S. Peoria Ave., alteration (florist shop/bar), $214,204.

23-137588 — Tulsa Arthritis Clinic, 1430 S. Terrace Drive, alteration, $1,463,005.

