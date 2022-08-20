 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

For the record: Commercial building permits

  • 0
Construction (copy)

A weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.

 TULSA WORLD FILE

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa. Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-119296 — Access Pain Solutions-Tulsa Pain Management, 4750 S. Garnett Road, alteration (interior renovation of existing 28,750-square-foot building; outpatient clinic business occupancy), $5,125,004.

21-095409 — The Engine Room, 316 E. 11th St., accessory structure (wood deck), $248,115.

22-116223 — Richmond Plaza, 4200 E. Skelly Drive, Unit 320, alteration-priority, $514,247.

People are also reading…

22-114213 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., addition (remodel and canopy addition), $89,590.

22-123055 — 81st Medical, 5125 E. 81st St., new (new medical office/practice), $1,112,580.

21-100552 — Oklahoma Medical Growers, 2930 N. Florence Ave., addition (addition of water tank structure), $107,595.

21-087325 — Independent Building Material Company, 34 N. Owasso Ave., new (stone countertop warehouse), $603,057.

22-121603 — TRIP-OG, 725 N. Lewis Ave., alteration (changing of permit application from dispensary certificate of occupancy to cannabis processing certificate of occupancy), $105,802.

22-122660 — Casa Amigos Mexican Grill, 11223 E. Admiral Place, addition (outdoor patio), $69,212.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can break free if your parents have bad money habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert