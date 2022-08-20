For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa. Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-119296 — Access Pain Solutions-Tulsa Pain Management, 4750 S. Garnett Road, alteration (interior renovation of existing 28,750-square-foot building; outpatient clinic business occupancy), $5,125,004.

21-095409 — The Engine Room, 316 E. 11th St., accessory structure (wood deck), $248,115.

22-116223 — Richmond Plaza, 4200 E. Skelly Drive, Unit 320, alteration-priority, $514,247.

22-114213 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., addition (remodel and canopy addition), $89,590.

22-123055 — 81st Medical, 5125 E. 81st St., new (new medical office/practice), $1,112,580.

21-100552 — Oklahoma Medical Growers, 2930 N. Florence Ave., addition (addition of water tank structure), $107,595.

21-087325 — Independent Building Material Company, 34 N. Owasso Ave., new (stone countertop warehouse), $603,057.

22-121603 — TRIP-OG, 725 N. Lewis Ave., alteration (changing of permit application from dispensary certificate of occupancy to cannabis processing certificate of occupancy), $105,802.

22-122660 — Casa Amigos Mexican Grill, 11223 E. Admiral Place, addition (outdoor patio), $69,212.