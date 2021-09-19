 Skip to main content
For the record: Commercial building permits
For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits have again become available after being suspended following a ransomware attack on city computers.

Permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.

21-097412 — GrassRoots Larder, 1325 E. 15th St., alteration, $60,000.

21-088078 — QuikTrip No. 0011, 4545 N. Lewis Ave., alteration, $80,000.

21-097444 — Bank of Oklahoma Technology Center, 6242 E. 41st St., alteration, $125,000.

21-097214 — Tulsa Nissan, 8190 E. Skelly Dr., addition, $4,400,000.

21-093712 — Quiktrip-Quikmed/QTD/K Center, 11920 E. 43rd St., alteration, $75,000.

21-093904 — Smith Family Dental, 3120 E. 81st St., new, $907,000.

21-092163 — Shannon Square, 9515 E. 51st St., alteration, $165,000.

21-085080 — Tulsa Ballet, 4526 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $60,000.

20-078097 — Arbys Roast Beef, 2918 E. 11th St., alteration, $200,000.

21-097293 — IHOP end lease space, 7007 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $1,750,000.

