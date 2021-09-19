For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits have again become available after being suspended following a ransomware attack on city computers.
Permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.
21-097412 — GrassRoots Larder, 1325 E. 15th St., alteration, $60,000.
21-088078 — QuikTrip No. 0011, 4545 N. Lewis Ave., alteration, $80,000.
21-097444 — Bank of Oklahoma Technology Center, 6242 E. 41st St., alteration, $125,000.
21-097214 — Tulsa Nissan, 8190 E. Skelly Dr., addition, $4,400,000.
21-093712 — Quiktrip-Quikmed/QTD/K Center, 11920 E. 43rd St., alteration, $75,000.
21-093904 — Smith Family Dental, 3120 E. 81st St., new, $907,000.
21-092163 — Shannon Square, 9515 E. 51st St., alteration, $165,000.
21-085080 — Tulsa Ballet, 4526 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $60,000.