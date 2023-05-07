City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

23-145677 — Corporate Place, 5800 E. Skelly Drive, alteration, $539,149.

23-144078 — Audi Tulsa, 4208 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (renovation), $2,405,312.

22-132664 — Tulsa Public Schools Eliot Elementary, 1442 E. 36th St., addition (kitchen remodel, walk-in cooler), $277,191.

23-145214 — Burgundy Place, 8887 S. Lewis Ave., Unit 1001, alteration (kitchen renovation), $154,184.

23-145289 — Hemphill LLC, 8735 E. 11th St., addendum, $229,700.

22-133693 — Hyper Flower, 6526 E. 40th St., alteration (marijuana grow), $2,513,111.

23-146277 — no entity listed, 9815 S. Sheridan Road, addendum (roof trusses), $200,000.

22-134683 — Cheyenne Warehouse, 12 N. Cheyenne Ave., alteration (historic renovation), $16,177,783.

22-130295 — Tulsa Zoo Elephant Experience, 6421 E. 36th St. North, accessory structure (viewing pavilion), $145,767.

23-142699 — Pana’s, 8228 E. 61st St., alteration, $260,707.

23-142589 — 1517 Harvard Retail, 1517 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (renovation), $600,432.

— From staff reports