City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-1115350 — no entity listed, 419 N. Elgin Ave., parking, $3,620,072.

22-133323 — St. John Medical Center, 1923 S. Utica Ave., alteration (eighth floor renovation in Chapman Tower), $4,599,416.

22-126079 — Jasper Analytical Lab, 12763 E. 41st St., alteration, $1,437,382.

22-127571 — Sam’s Club, 6922 S. Mingo Road, alteration (new shop-in coolers), $3,746,065.

22-136741 — Mid-Continent Building, 401 S. Boston Ave., alteration (remodel of Suite 2300), $345,124.

22-131810 — Fixins Soul Food Kitchen, 222 N. Detroit Ave., alteration (finish out first floor space for restaurant), $1,007,780.

22-122231 — Top Stock Spirits, 1441 N. Yale Ave., alteration (liquor store), $55,541.

23-137951 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., Unit E15, alteration (interior buildout), $131,962.

22-135235 — Harvard Corridor, 3711 S. Harvard Ave., Unit E, alteration (tenant improvement), $195,881.

23-137699 — The Maison Group—Yardy Offices, 3711 S. Harvard Ave., Unit D, alteration (tenant buildout), $183,097.

23-138811 — ONEOK, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration, $5,630,616.

23-137976 — Cherokee Nation, 10838 E. Marshall St., Unit 220, alteration, $508,513

22-128676 — Tulsa Performing Arts Center, 110 E. Second St., alteration (turn rehearsal hall into gathering space), $581,315.

22-131901 — Precision Sign & Design, 6525 E. 40th St., addition (demo office space), $1,030,153.

