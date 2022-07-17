 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-119148 — Jim Norton Toyota, 9713 S. 84th East Ave., new (new car wash), $376,278.

22-11898 — Jim Norton Toyota, 9713 S. 84th East Ave., new (service center expansion), $1,442,125.

22-121814 — Green Vally Center, 11303 E. Pine St., alteration (adding restroom and office to shell building), $8,526,550.

22-119660 — Guts Church, 9120 E. Broken Arrow Expressway, alteration (remodel of existing classrooms and child learning area to new room layout), $3,601,554.

21-100071 — The Canna Shack LLC, 2730 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $179,589.

22-120219 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration (bathroom addition), $69,330.

21-103184 — Crossfit Eclipse, 9233 S. Mingo Road, new (gymnasium), $1,930,063.

20-077026 — Iglesia Cuadrangular Palabra Viva, 2325 S. 129th East Ave., addition, $830,343.

