For the record: Commercial building permits

From Staff Reports
City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.
22-119148 — Jim Norton Toyota, 9713 S. 84th East Ave., new (new car wash), $376,278.
22-11898 — Jim Norton Toyota, 9713 S. 84th East Ave., new (service center expansion), $1,442,125.
22-121814 — Green Vally Center, 11303 E. Pine St., alteration (adding restroom and office to shell building), $8,526,550.
22-119660 — Guts Church, 9120 E. Broken Arrow Expressway, alteration (remodel of existing classrooms and child learning area to new room layout), $3,601,554.
21-100071 — The Canna Shack LLC, 2730 S. Harvard Ave., alteration, $179,589.
22-120219 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood Ave., alteration (bathroom addition), $69,330.
21-103184 — Crossfit Eclipse, 9233 S. Mingo Road, new (gymnasium), $1,930,063.
20-077026 — Iglesia Cuadrangular Palabra Viva, 2325 S. 129th East Ave., addition, $830,343.
