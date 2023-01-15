For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.
This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.
Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.
22-132002 — The View, 17 N. Elgin Ave., alteration (massage and nail salon), $606,900.
22-134254 — no entity listed, 2432 E. Apache St., alteration (telecommunication and broadcast tower), $257,264.
22-135587 — Mango Cannabis, 4021 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (remodel of existing dispensary), $223,201.
22-132619 — Tesla Center, 6010 S. 129th East Ave., alteration (adding mechanical rooftop units and structural support), $37,876.
22-124807 — Aircraft Specialties, 2860 N. Sheridan Road, accessory structure (metal storage building for noncombustible materials), $1,499,040.
23-137374 — Bridgeport III, 6450 S. Lewis Ave., Unit 300, alteration, $149,257.
22-114801 — Summit Halliburton, 835 W. 41st St., accessory structure (enclosed well testing facility), $282,108.
22-126231 — St. John Hospital, 1923 S. Utica Ave., alteration (remodel of dialysis space), $3,102,318.
22-130649 — Tulco Oils, 5240 E. Pine St., addition (metal warehouse building with offices), $3,998,328.
22-134565 — Warren Professional Building Corp., 6475 S. Yale Ave., Unit 308, alteration (neurosurgery clinic remodel), $1,717,978.
