City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

23-139814 — no entity listed, 2408 E. 81st St., Unit 300, addendum (surgery operating room), $450,000.

23-137759 — The Vault Dance Space/Center 71, 7030 S. Lewis Ave., Unit J, alteration (dance class studio), $764,203.

22-135998 — Antoinette Baking, 207 N. Main St., alteration (transaction window), $41,788.

22-123849 — Fidelity Investments, 2020 S. Lewis Ave., Unit 100, alteration (remodel), $1,102,315.

23-139182 — Lenny’s Sub, 7837 E. 51st St., alteration, $383,217.

23-138973 — 601 South Boston, 601 S. Boston Ave., alteration (interior renovation), $167,337.

22-135611 — University of Tulsa, 2831 E. Eighth St., alteration (Fisher Hall South), $7,500,132.

22-136900 — Amazon DOK2, 13510 E. 59th St., alteration (interior modifications), $5,794,661.

23-139608 — Rodney D Young Insurance, 9960 E. 21st St., alteration, $215,016.

23-139031 — Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy, 7121 E. Admiral Place, addition (add on to existing restaurant), $57,555.

