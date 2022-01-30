For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.
21-094764 — Centergate, 5535 S. 129th East Ave., shell building, $13,256,600.
21-090782 — Heatheridge Assisted Living, 2130 S. 85th East Ave. unit 101, alteration, $284,625.
21-100899 — City of Tulsa-Tulsa Parks, 11534 E. 25th St., accessory structure, $17,256,355.
22-108422 — ONEOK Plaza, 100 W. Fifth St., alteration-priority, $5,630,615.
21-102594 — Cox Communications, 11811 E. 51st St., alteration, $2,734,073.
21-101649 — Lovisa, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, Unit 225C, alteration, $201,901.
21-082372 — YMCA of Greater Tulsa, 5323 S. Olympia Ave., accessory structure, $173,947.
21-104205 — B-52 Sports Bar, 6837 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $368,201.