For the record: Commercial building permits

A weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-111598 — Kum & Go No. 2361, 8101 S. Harvard Ave., accessory structure (fuel canopy), $504,241.

22-131418 — SM Cherry St DBA Summer Moon Coffee, 1520 E. 15th St., alteration (remodel for coffee shop), $328,549.

22-125066 — DRA, 11311 E. Newton Place, new, $303,008.

22-131966 — Lissa Nailed It LLC, 5455 S. Mingo Road, alteration (enlargement of restroom to make ADA accessible), $179,180.

22-133116 — Dental Depot Harvard, 4770 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (interior remodel), $55,809.

22-132579 — Meridian Tower, 5100 E. Skelly Drive, alteration-priority, $1,228,366.

22-124895 — Thompson Construction, Inc., 9856 E. 82nd Place, alteration, (office tenant improvement to existing shell), $1,984,003.

22-123175 — Mandarin Taste, 9107 S. Sheridan Road, addition, $855,958.

22-132489 — Archive Creative Space, 328 E. First St., alteration (removal of restroom completed by previous tenant), $365,923.

22-129555 — International Plaza, 1350 S. Boulder Ave., Unit 100, alteration (construction of two offices and a conference room), $141,122.

22-131878 — Optima Commercial Real Estate Services, 13510 E. 59th St., accessory structure (installation of new shade canopies at existing warehouse distributions center, including on-site drive modifications), $1,168,438.

22-117731 — Smoklahoma Dispensary, 2777 S. Memorial Drive, alteration, $336,655.

22-132712 — Square One Complex, 6709 E. 81st St., Unit G, alteration, $212,687.

