For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.
This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.
Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.
22-126200 — Wendy’s, 4834 S. Memorial Drive, new (free-standing restaurant with drive-thru), $357,228.
22-134680 — Chick-Fil-A, 7129 S. Olympia Ave., alteration (interior extension of drive-thru cockpit area and addition of exterior door), $62,132.
22-135273 — no entity listed, 2219 S. 11th St., addendum (storefront), $709,000.
People are also reading…
22-116911 — no entity listed, 512 S. Cincinnati Ave., alteration (vehicular ramp from Fifth Street for basement-level parking), $260,485.
22-135169 — Cabin Boys Brewery, 223 N. Main St., alteration (interior remodel), $1,020,697.
22-133577 — Devon Energy, 222 N. Detroit Ave., alteration (addition of toilets, conference room and workout room), $766,198.
22-136167 — Drattell Clothing Store, 3524 S. Peoria Ave., Unit F, alteration (renovation of existing tenant space), $237,169.
22-124834 — no entity listed, 6408 S. Peoria Ave., alteration, $430,032.
22-132605 — CottonON, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, Unit 123, alteration (new retail store, interior tenant finish of existing mall space), $665,275.
18-012248 — Ameristar, 1555 N. Mingo Road, alteration (two-story modular office building within existing warehouse), $114,640.
22-130995 — no entity listed, 1123 E. Archer St., parking lot (replace existing gravel lot), $261,629.
Featured video: