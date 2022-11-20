For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-126113 — Muncie Power Products, 1555 E. Mohawk Blvd., foundation only (phase two of Muncie Power Products-office for administration, engineering, quality, research and development-foundation and slab work), $14,305,731.

22-124740 — Battle Creek Church South Tulsa Campus, 8855 E. 91st St., addition (building addition and remodel), $3,336,465.

22-130696 — Verizon Wireless, 501 N. 49th Ave., telecommunication and broadcast tower (colocation of new carrier, Verizon Wireless, on existing cell tower. Install ground equipment on new concrete pad within existing fenced compound. Extend tower height by 18 feet. Install antennas/tower equipment at 115-foot center line. Install silt fence along one side of existing chain link fence of compound. No expansion of compound), $85,448.

22-126324 — 625 Holdings, 625 S. Detroit Ave., alteration, $3,134,088.

22-127865 — The Studio at Kirkendall Design, 10105 E. 61st St., addition (extend existing loft area to be used for design material storage, relocate bathroom, add two offices on main level), $568,397.

22-129946 — L3 Harris, 3011 N. Sheridan Road, alteration (renovation of hangar 11A), $1,662,790.

22-121306 — Colonial Manor, 1815 E. Skelly Drive, alteration, $338,546.

222-114869 — ORU Media Arts Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., new (new media arts center), $13,455,699.

22-129948 — L3 Harris, 2929 N. Sheridan Road, alteration (renovation and alteration for hangar 11), $2,600,550.

22-129509 — L3 Harris, 3023 N. Sheridan Road, alteration, (renovation of hangar 11B), $1,613,158.

22-130178 — Orangetheory Fitness, 6024 S. Yale Ave., alteration (interior buildout of new tenant space to a cycle studio. Work to include interior walls, ceilings, accessible restrooms, mechanical systems, electrical systems and associated interior finished and millwork), $594,205.

22-124971 — Fabricut Inc., 9133 E. 46th St., Unit A, addition (adding a small structure to connect the two existing buildings), $1,736,613.

22-118155 — Shady Keys, 314 E. Third St., alteration, $949,947.

22-131866 — Tulsa Classical Academy, 9735 S. Sheridan Road, foundation only, (foundations for Tulsa Classical Academy-charter school), $8,134,776.

22-122940 — Cobblestone Apartments, 7643 E. 51st St., repair, $2,352,419.

22-131464 — 2021 Lewis Center, 2021 S. Lewis Ave., Unit 760 (alteration-priority), $968,363.

22-127206 — no entity listed, 1118 W. 21st St., addendum, (aggregate pier design), $596,209.

22-127435 — TCC NE Campus-Academic Building, 3727 E. Apache St., alteration (interior renovation and bringing up to code of three men's and women's restrooms), $410,112.

