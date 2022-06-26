For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.
22-117282 — Bodenvy, 10021 S. Yale Ave., Unit 105, alteration (new interior nonload-bearing walls, adjust HVAC registers, move switches, add sinks), $242,251.
22-119420 — QuikTrip No. 41, 4950 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (interior remodel; layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $185,136.
22-116877 — Church’s Chicken, 6919 S. Lewis Ave., alteration (remodeling existing Arby’s restaurant into a Church’s Chicken restaurant), $357,281.
22-116292 — Tradehome Shoes, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, Unit 210, alteration (tenant improvement within an existing building), $356,145.
People are also reading…
22-118521 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (east wing CCU remodel), $6,033,132.
22-117782 — Flamingos Event Center, 6801 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $561,566.
22-118405 — Saint Francis Health System, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (interior renovation of a cardiac ICU unit), $3,872,389.
21-099701 — Boise Cascade, 9999 E. 58th St., alteration, (tenant improvements — adding office space within a warehouse building), $798,367.
22-113100 — FedEx Office, 8228 E. 61st St., alteration (downsized existing FedEx office), $446,050.
22-117750 — Shiv Ventures, 12204 E. Admiral Place, alteration (change of occupancy to operate as a medical marijuana agricultural grow facility), $325,040.
22-120896 — Bluestem, 1437 S. Boulder Ave., Unit 720, alteration-priority, $1,076,738.
21-103653 — Santa Fe Square, 521 E. Second St., alteration (interiors and finishes permit), $58,791,466.
22-110751 — Union Public Schools Innovation Lab, 6235 S. Mingo Road, alteration, (interior renovation), $2,540,917.
22-115643 — Peabody’s Bar, 6528 E. 101st St., Unit E, alteration, $366,962.
22-113635 — Runtz Factory, 4323 E. Apache St., alteration, $77,952.