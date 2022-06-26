 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

For the record: Commercial building permits

  • 0
Building permits stock image
Tulsa World file

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the City of Tulsa.

22-117282 — Bodenvy, 10021 S. Yale Ave., Unit 105, alteration (new interior nonload-bearing walls, adjust HVAC registers, move switches, add sinks), $242,251.

22-119420 — QuikTrip No. 41, 4950 S. Harvard Ave., alteration (interior remodel; layout and equipment modifications to existing full service counter, sales floor and checkstand), $185,136.

22-116877 — Church’s Chicken, 6919 S. Lewis Ave., alteration (remodeling existing Arby’s restaurant into a Church’s Chicken restaurant), $357,281.

22-116292 — Tradehome Shoes, 7021 S. Memorial Drive, Unit 210, alteration (tenant improvement within an existing building), $356,145.

People are also reading…

22-118521 — Saint Francis Hospital, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (east wing CCU remodel), $6,033,132.

22-117782 — Flamingos Event Center, 6801 E. Admiral Place, alteration, $561,566.

22-118405 — Saint Francis Health System, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration (interior renovation of a cardiac ICU unit), $3,872,389.

21-099701 — Boise Cascade, 9999 E. 58th St., alteration, (tenant improvements — adding office space within a warehouse building), $798,367.

22-113100 — FedEx Office, 8228 E. 61st St., alteration (downsized existing FedEx office), $446,050.

22-117750 — Shiv Ventures, 12204 E. Admiral Place, alteration (change of occupancy to operate as a medical marijuana agricultural grow facility), $325,040.

22-120896 — Bluestem, 1437 S. Boulder Ave., Unit 720, alteration-priority, $1,076,738.

21-103653 — Santa Fe Square, 521 E. Second St., alteration (interiors and finishes permit), $58,791,466.

22-110751 — Union Public Schools Innovation Lab, 6235 S. Mingo Road, alteration, (interior renovation), $2,540,917.

22-115643 — Peabody’s Bar, 6528 E. 101st St., Unit E, alteration, $366,962.

22-113635 — Runtz Factory, 4323 E. Apache St., alteration, $77,952.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Monkeypox: What we know about the virus as the WHO considers if the outbreak is an 'emergency'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert