For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa. Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.
21-083421 — Westview Medical Center, 3604 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., alteration (widen doors in commercial building), $1,249,305.
22-116030 — Tulsa Boys Home rehabilitation-phase 1, building 5, 729 S. Quincy Ave., alteration (renovation of existing multifamily building) $1,221,537.
22-120388 — ORU library deferred submittals, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., addendum, $5,919,968.
22-116015 — Tulsa Boys Home rehabilitation-phase 1, 728 S. Rockford Ave., alteration, $1,015,837.
22-120822 — Tandy Leather, 6808 S. Memorial Drive, alteration (demo existing floor plan and remodel space for an open retail sales business), $490,661.
21-097810 — Janet Meats and Entrees, 1321 E. Apache St., new, $93,473.
22-116026 — Tulsa Boys Home rehabilitation-phase 1, building 2, 1435 E. Eighth St. unit 2, alteration (renovation of existing multifamily building), $1,286,405.
22-116027 — Tulsa Boys Home rehabilitation-phase 1, building 3, 1423 E. Eighth St. unit 3, alteration (renovation of existing multifamily building), $1,277,138.
22-116029 — Tulsa Boys Home rehabilitation-phase 1, building 4, 743 S. Quincy Ave. unit 4, alteration (renovation of existing multifamily building), $1,242,420.
22-115463 — 12th Street Project, 6943 E. 12th St., alteration (tenant buildout for cannabis processing), $675,131.