For the record: Commercial building permits

22-114252 — Mohawk Water Treatment Plant, 3600 N. Mohawk Boulevard, addendum (storage building) $544,575.

22-117020 — Tulsa Honor Academy, 1421 S. Sheridan Road, addendum (bleachers with dimensions in the high school gymnasium), $496,552.

22-114948 — Arby's, 7117 S. Olympia Ave., alteration (remodel of interior public areas and exterior paint) $256,741.

22-112268 — Petco, 5207 E. 41st St., alteration (interior work for new proposed Petco in the Southroads Shopping Center), $1,840,118.

22-112130 — Petco, 5207 E 41st St., shell building (white box space for new tenant build-out), $1,712,062.

22-113975 —Nelson Nissan Mazda, 11414 E. 51st St. unit C, alteration, $860,422.

22-116244 — Simply Amazing Catering, 6545 E. 91st St. unit 2, alteration (new catering kitchen with consult lobby and restroom), $171,825.

22-113087 — Marleys, 3001 E. Admiral Place, alteration (dispensary), $292,320.

22-114969 — Phillips 66, 4500 S. 129th Ave. East unit 200, alteration (second floor renovation), $2,703,826.

BLDC-113659-2022 "3808 E 51ST ST S

Tulsa, OK 74135" Tenant office build out 2400 sf for Law firm in an existing building 3/17/2022 Jones Brown Attorneys at Law $315,195.78 Alteration

BLDC-116897-2022 "1350 S BOULDER AVE W Unit: 1150

Tulsa, OK 74119" Renovation of space for new offices 4/25/2022 Oath Law & Estate Planning Oath Law & Estate Planning, International Place $875,775.56 Alteration

BLDC-117022-2022 "2257 E 3RD ST S

Tulsa, OK 74104" Add new carrier equipment to existing cell tower and ground space. No change to tower height or ground space footprint. 4/26/2022 SBA Communications $58,895.08 Telecommunication and Broadcast Tower

BLDC-112035-2022 "9318 E 71ST ST S

Tulsa, OK 74133" "Existing Aarons. No change in Use or Occupancy. Remodel to include but not limited to new restrooms, additional lighting, new non-load bearing interior partition walls, ceilings, finishes, and fixtures.

Existing Full Sprinkler System to remain.

Alarm, sprinklers, and/or signage (if any), will be a deferred submission separate from the Building permit." 2/28/2022 Aarons $1,453,633.93 Alteration

BLDC-094360-2021 "543 S SHERIDAN RD E

Tulsa, OK 74112" 8/16/2021 garage $669,528.00 New

BLDC-113114-2022 "101 E 2ND ST S

Tulsa, OK 74103" Interior renovation of the 720 level of existing building amenities operated by building owner. 3/11/2022 Williams Tower Williams Tower $192,328.84 Alteration

BLDC-116632-2022 "101 E 2ND ST S

Tulsa, OK 74103" Interior renovation on the 720 level of existing building amenities by building owner. 4/21/2022 Williams Tower Williams Tower $349,776.70 Alteration

BLDC-115422-2022 "9901 E 47TH ST S

Tulsa, OK 74146" New Pre-Engineered Steel Building Addition 4/7/2022 $303,008.00 Addendum

BLDC-112118-2022 "1700 S UTICA SQ E

Tulsa, OK 74114" Single story bank building. New construction. 3/1/2022 Prosperity Bank $2,242,616.88 New

BLDC-098064-2021 "10620 E 27TH ST S Tulsa

Tulsa, OK 74129" C-1518 9/11/2021 Dolores Huerta Elementary School $4,452,611.00 Alteration

