For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name.

This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000. Descriptions of work are described where listed.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation listed by the city of Tulsa.

Listed cents are rounded up or down to the nearest dollar amount.

22-124023 — Nothings Left Brewery Tap Room, 1507 E. 7th St., alteration, $556,597.

22-129421 — Barber Shop TBD, 6124 S. Sheridan Road, alteration, $77,527.

22-128625 — Celink/Eastgate Metroplex, 14002 E. 21st St. unit 300, alteration (demise existing suite 300 for new tenant), $3,874,669.

22-119435 — Elephant Preserve Barn-Tulsa Zoo and Living Museum, 6421 E. 36th St. North, new, (pavilion building for elephants and zoo staff), $2,749,313.

22-128545 — no entity listed, 4805 N. Mingo Road, alteration (interior buildout for offices), $537,540.

22-BLDC-127626 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood unit F-9, alteration, $104,659.

22-BLDC-127641 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood unit D-8, alteration, $104,659.

22-BLDC-127643 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood unit D-5, alteration, $104,659.

22-BLDC-127642 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood unit E-16, alteration, $104,659.

22-BLDC-127630 — Garage Condos Tulsa, 8720 S. Elwood unit E-8, alteration (interior finish out of storage space with mezzanine level for personal use), $503,936.

22-127256 — Birdie Bays, 11121 E. 71st St., alteration (finish out existing space for new golf simulator facility), $867,398.