For the record: Commercial building permits

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.
Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.
21-095325 — Laureate Institute for Brain Research, 6655 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $126,591.
21-092792 — Tulsa International Airport, 7777 E. Apache St., alteration, $600,000.
21-089676 — DW’s Speakeasy, 102 N. Greenwood Ave., alteration, $450,000.
21-098271 — Oral Roberts University Welcome Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., new, $5,000,000.
21-098294 — Urgent Care, 1217 E. 48th St., alteration, $50,000.
21-097568 — QuikTrip, 5215 E. 71st St., accessory structure, $250,000.
21-098532 — Saint Francis Health System, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $364,200.
20-055269 — McDonald’s, 1406 E. 71st St., alteration, $305,000.
21-086445 — Quality Aircraft Accessories, 5746 E. Apache St., addition, $734,800.