 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For the record: Commercial building permits
0 Comments

For the record: Commercial building permits

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

City commercial building permits are listed by owner, tenant or building name. This weekly update lists new commercial construction, expansions and enlargements of more than $50,000.

Information is from initial applications and is subject to change. Dollar amount is valuation declared by owner.

21-095325 — Laureate Institute for Brain Research, 6655 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $126,591.

21-092792 — Tulsa International Airport, 7777 E. Apache St., alteration, $600,000.

21-089676 — DW’s Speakeasy, 102 N. Greenwood Ave., alteration, $450,000.

21-098271 — Oral Roberts University Welcome Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave., new, $5,000,000.

21-098294 — Urgent Care, 1217 E. 48th St., alteration, $50,000.

21-097568 — QuikTrip, 5215 E. 71st St., accessory structure, $250,000.

21-098532 — Saint Francis Health System, 6161 S. Yale Ave., alteration, $364,200.

20-055269 — McDonald’s, 1406 E. 71st St., alteration, $305,000.

21-086445 — Quality Aircraft Accessories, 5746 E. Apache St., addition, $734,800.

21-096803 — Fastenal Company, 11330 E. 60th Place, alteration, $90,884.

21-097565 — QuikTrip, 5215 E. 71st St., new, $500,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

China Escalates Crypto Crackdown, Bitcoin Tumbles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News